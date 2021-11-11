Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $28.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 307,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.