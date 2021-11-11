Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

ETR 1COV opened at €55.02 ($64.73) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

