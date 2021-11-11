Cowen Downgrades Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Market Perform

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 254,923,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

