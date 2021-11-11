Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.61. 254,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.