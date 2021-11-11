Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.