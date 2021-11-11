Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HUYA were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

