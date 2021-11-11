Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.50.

AVDX stock opened at 24.68 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 20.39 and a 12 month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

