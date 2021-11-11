Credit Suisse Group Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $44.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

