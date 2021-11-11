Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.09. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 4,903,010 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

