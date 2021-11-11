Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,364,718 shares of company stock worth $95,033,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

