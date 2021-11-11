Critical Analysis: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.71 -$408.48 million $0.57 18.17 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.55%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

