Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

