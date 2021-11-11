Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches Market Cap of $56,422.40

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

