Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369,831.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $369,831.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

