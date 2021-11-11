CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

