CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
