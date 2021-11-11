Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,521,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,758,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,583 shares of company stock worth $3,777,732. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

