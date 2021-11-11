Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192,804 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Party City Holdco worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

