Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

