Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,827 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,372 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.