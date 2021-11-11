Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The firm has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.