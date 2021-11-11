Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The firm has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cue Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

