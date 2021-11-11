Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $1,007,775.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CFR opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

