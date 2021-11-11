Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Announces Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,502 shares of company stock worth $7,255,011. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

