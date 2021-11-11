Culp (NYSE:CULP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts predict that Culp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

