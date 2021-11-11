Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Curaleaf stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

