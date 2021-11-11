Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

