Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Microsoft by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.93. 254,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,848,217. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.