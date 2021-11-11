Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,744. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

