Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. 44,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,164. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

