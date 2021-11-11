Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

WSBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 37.95%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.