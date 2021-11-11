Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $773.12 million, a P/E ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

