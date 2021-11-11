cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,192.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and $71,192.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,955.32 or 0.13782363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.