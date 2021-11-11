CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVD Equipment were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. CVD Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

