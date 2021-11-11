Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 78,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,345. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.