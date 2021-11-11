CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.93). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

