DA Davidson Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $34.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Funko has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,099 shares of company stock worth $10,322,273 in the last 90 days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

