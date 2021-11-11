Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $176,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.