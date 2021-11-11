Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Vanessa Colomar Sells 150,178 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36), for a total transaction of £961,139.20 ($1,255,734.52).

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88. Darktrace plc has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10).

DARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

