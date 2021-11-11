Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.08.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

