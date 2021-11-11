Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $88.01 or 0.00135183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $3.66 million and $833,162.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 78,802 coins and its circulating supply is 41,638 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

