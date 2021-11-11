Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Datadog stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.48 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,882,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,515,273 shares of company stock worth $371,233,869 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

