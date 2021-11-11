Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Datum has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $835,586.36 and $17,029.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.