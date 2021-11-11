Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $61,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

