Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from reopening initiatives, expanding vaccinations and excellent operational execution. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include new menu, optimized marketing and technology investments. Also, expansion of entertainment options bodes well. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below pre-outbreak level. The Delta variant of coronavirus might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

