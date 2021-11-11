Deanne Rhynard Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $754,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Deanne Rhynard sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

