Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $382.02 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 15.1% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $382,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

