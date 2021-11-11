Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $352.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $245.96 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

