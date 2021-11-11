Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 371,150 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DK opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.