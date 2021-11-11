Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Exelixis by 135.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

EXEL stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

