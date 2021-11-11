Denali Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,526 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

