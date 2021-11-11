Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

